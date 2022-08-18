New cases of COVID-19 are sitting at a similar level to last week, both statewide and at home.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 105 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 18,094 new cases and 124 deaths were reported.
New cases of COVID-19 are sitting at a similar level to last week, both statewide and at home.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 105 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 18,094 new cases and 124 deaths were reported.
While cases remain higher than they were in spring, the number of new cases is far lower than the spike in January, when one week there were 642 new cases in one week. Deaths also remain low, with the most recent death occurring in early July.
Due to those heightened cases, Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with prior weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
The case rate per 100k has once again risen, up to 296.74 after the prior week’s drop. New hospital admissions have dropped, 20.2 per 100k in population, and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use has also decreased, down to 5.9% from 7.4%.
With the case rate Gordon County is seeing right now, new hospital admissions would need to drop below 10 per 100k in population to warrant a shift down to a Medium community level. That step down would mean more relaxed recommendations for residents.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.