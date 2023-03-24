New COVID cases continue to drop at home in Gordon County and statewide.
Last week, Gordon County saw seven new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 1,564 new cases and 36 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Nationwide, the number of new cases, deaths, and current hospitalizations has continued to decrease. New cases and deaths are at a level that hasn’t been seen since summer of 2021, with hospitalizations headed the same way.
In Gordon County, the case rate per 100,000 in population has decreased once again to 15.53. New hospital admissions of COVID patients are down to 5.7 per 100k, and only 2.6% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients. That case rate is also comparable to parts of summer 2021, when cases were at their lowest since the pandemic started.
These lower case rates come as the world marks three years of COVID-19 — the WHO declared the disease a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. Since then, the WHO says there have been over 761 million cases and over 6.8 million deaths worldwide. In total, 13 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
