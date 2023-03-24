Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

New COVID cases continue to drop at home in Gordon County and statewide.

Last week, Gordon County saw seven new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 1,564 new cases and 36 deaths were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In