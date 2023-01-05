New local cases of COVID are steady compared to last week, but statewide, cases are trending upwards.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 41 new cases and two deaths. Across Georgia, 9,148 new cases and 75 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has increased back to Medium over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
This is due to a jump in hospital admissions, up to 11.8 per 100,000 in population. In total, 4.8% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients. New cases have remained relatively steady at 108.69 per 100k.
With rising case counts countrywide and around the world, the CDC are now requiring a negative COVID test for travelers flying into the United States from China, Hong Kong, and Macau. China has, since dropping its zero-COVID policy, experienced a surge in cases. Further, those flying into America from Korea’s Incheon International, Toronto Pearson International, and Vancouver International airports will also need to provide a negative COVID test.
This new rule, which became effective on January 5, attempts to decrease the number of people ill with COVID-19 entering the United States.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit www.covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
