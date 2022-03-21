Cases are staying steady in Gordon County this week.
This past week, Gordon County saw 25 new cases and four deaths. Across Georgia, 3,986 new cases and 303 deaths were reported.
As of March 18, Gordon County Schools reported no cases in students or staff. Calhoun City Schools had not reported their case counts by press time.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has not changed since last week. The county still falls into the Medium category, where masking is not required unless suggested by a healthcare provider and individuals should ensure they are up to date on shots as well as testing if symptoms are present. Most surrounding counties have dropped to the Low level, so that may change in the near future.
Per Johns Hopkins University, cases and deaths are continuing to fall throughout the United States. Hospitalizations have also declined, including ICU admissions. Worldwide, there has been an uptick in cases over the past week.
The CDC is looking to retool its directive for mask use on public transportation. The TSA will extend its mask policy through April 18 to give the CDC time to work on a new policy. The revised framework for when masks should be required for public transport will be based on community levels, risk for new variants, national data, and ongoing scientific developments.
The National Institute of Health’s COVID-19 Research department has released information on COVID-19 vaccines and fertility. In their article, NIH cited a study from another department within NIH, the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, which determined that women who got the COVID shot did not have a decreased chance of getting pregnant. The same study also indicated that men who had had COVID in the past 60 days were less likely to get their partner pregnant.
As the pandemic continues to evolve, researchers continue to work to understand how the COVID vaccine may protect individuals.
A CDC-published study notes that adults who got three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were over 90% less likely to be put on a ventilator or die than those who were unvaccinated. Those who got two or three doses were overall 90% less likely to need that assistance or die, while those who had three doses during the Omicron surge were 94% less likely to need ventilation or to die.
At the same time, the CDC is recommending that those who have had COVID-19 should still be vaccinated. Though there is generally agreed to be some protection from natural infection, vaccination means less of a chance of getting COVID-19 again after recovery.
According to Georgia Department of Public Health, 63% of Georgians have had at least one dose, while 56% are fully vaccinated and 22% have been boosted. In Gordon County, 43% have had at least one dose, 40% are fully vaccinated, and 15% have been boosted.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order two sets of four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.