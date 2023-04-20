New cases of COVID have remained low over the last two weeks in Gordon County and statewide.
Over the last two weeks, Gordon County saw 15 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 2,620 new cases and 55 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained in the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
This past week the case rate per 100,000 in population was 17.25, new COVID-19 admissions to the hospital are 4.8 per 100k, and 2.2% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by patients with COVID-19. That case rate is up from two weeks prior, but is still low.
With lower case counts and deaths, the national emergency for COVID-19 was ended on April 11 by President Joe Biden, and the public health emergency is set to expire on May 11, signaling a nationwide return to normal.
While the emergency declarations are ending, COVID continues to spread and mutate, though slowly at the moment. Currently, the most common variant of COVID-19 in the United States is XBB.1.5. This is a descendant of the BA.2 variant, itself the descendant of the original Omicron variant that caused the COVID surge of mid-January. Omicron descendants make up all but 0.1% of cases in the United States.
Because the current variants in the United States are mainly Omicron, those who are vaccinated and boosted continue to enjoy the highest level of protection possible from the virus.
Those interested in a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
