Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 File, Blake Silvers

New COVID cases remained steady over the last week statewide, with another slight drop at home.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 19 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 7,326 new cases and 41 deaths were reported.

