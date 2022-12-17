New COVID cases remained steady over the last week statewide, with another slight drop at home.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 19 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 7,326 new cases and 41 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has dropped back down to the Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 in population are back down to 8.4, and 4.2% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients, more than the week prior. The case rate is reported as 0 for the week, which is incorrect because Georgia continues to see COVID cases — Georgia Department of Health had errors with their case reporting for that week, and that case rate likely reflects that.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.