While COVID cases remained low over the past week, an increase in hospitalizations has caused our Community Level to jump.
Last week, Gordon County saw 19 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 2,836 new cases and 68 deaths were reported.
After several weeks at the Low level, Gordon County’s Community Level rose to Medium over the prior week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
This metric is based on several factors: case counts, new hospitalizations, and the percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients. While case counts and the percent of beds in use are low, the hospitalization rate has jumped above the threshold for a Medium Community Level.
Case rates are sitting at 58.66 per 100,000 in population, while new COVID-19 admissions to the hospital are at 11.8 per 100k. Only 4% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by confirmed COVID patients.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit www.covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
