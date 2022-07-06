New cases of COVID-19 remained elevated but steady locally and statewide this past week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 51 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 15,164 new cases and 54 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level escalated to Medium this past week. As with previous weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
This has increased due to a heightened number of new hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients per week - 14.2 per 100,000 in population. Only 4.5% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients, but that number has increased from prior weeks.
New cases per 100k remain low enough that Gordon has not strayed into the High Community Level, but should cases reach 200 new cases per 100,000, Gordon could see its first High Community Level since early March.
While the Community Level is Medium, the CDC and Georgia DPH consider Gordon County to have high transmission rates of COVID-19. Case counts are greater than 100 per 100k, test positivity remains above 10%, and ER visits with COVID are on the rise by greater than 5%.
Across Georgia, 65% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. 57% are fully vaccinated, and 43% of those (or 24% of residents) have been fully vaccinated with an additional dose.
Gordon County remains far below the state average: 46% have had at least one dose with 42% fully vaccinated. 40% of those fully vaccinated have had an additional dose, for 17% of residents.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order eight free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.