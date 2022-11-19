New cases of COVID-19 remain low in Gordon County as Thanksgiving quickly approaches.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 12 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 2,706 new cases and 75 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level continues to stay in that Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Only two counties in Georgia are above that Low community level: Union and Towns counties, which are in northeast Georgia.
Case rates have plummeted from the week prior, down to 24.15 per 100,000 in population. New hospital admissions are also down to 4.8 per 100k. Finally, the amount of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients have also dropped to 2.9%.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.