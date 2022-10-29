COVID cases keep on dropping — though Gordon County has seen another death.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw five new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 2,387 new cases and 61 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level continues to stay in that Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Case rates have continued to drop, down to 36.23 per 100,000 in population. New hospital admissions have also dropped to 5.1 per 100,000. The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients is up — but only slightly, to 2.4%.
The CDC has also recently updated its recommended immunization schedule for children to include the COVID-19 shot. It’s important to note that while the CDC can recommend immunizations for kids, it cannot require them for school entry — that decision is up to local schools or the states.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
