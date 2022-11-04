New COVID cases are back up again this week, but only by a little.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 18 new cases and two deaths. Across Georgia, 3,030 new cases and 62 deaths were reported.
New COVID cases are back up again this week, but only by a little.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 18 new cases and two deaths. Across Georgia, 3,030 new cases and 62 deaths were reported.
Deaths have been steadily racking up over the past few months, likely due to the extended period of high case counts. Since late August, there have been 15 deaths in Gordon County.
Gordon County’s Community Level continues to stay in that Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Case rates have continued to drop, down to 20.7 per 100,000 in population. New hospital admissions have also dropped to 3.3 per 100k. The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients is up — but only slightly, to 2.6%.
Americans are slowly starting to get their new bivalent boosters — according to the CDC, approximately 7.3% of people ages five and up have gotten that new shot as of Oct. 26. Specifically designed for the Omicron variants, the shot provides enhanced protection and is recommended for all individuals.
Those ages 65 and up are by and large the highest percentage: 20% of seniors have received their bivalent shot. Of those ages 50-64, 8% have gotten their shot. Four percent of 18-49-year-olds have gotten their shot, and 2% of ages 12 to 17 have gotten theirs. Less than a percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have gotten their shot, around 60,000 total.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.