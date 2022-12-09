New cases of COVID have jumped this week, both locally and statewide.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 27 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 7,594 new cases and 73 deaths were reported.
With that jump in cases, Gordon County’s Community Level has increased back to Medium over the last week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
That Medium level is due to the current hospitalization rate, which is 10.6 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 in population. That is just above the threshold needed to put a county with lower case counts into the Medium category. Gordon’s case rate is around 31.05 per 100k. Approximately 3.5% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by COVID patients. All of these rates have increased from the week prior.
With Christmas rapidly approaching, time is running out to get vaccinated before the holidays. The COVID and flu shots take approximately two weeks to provide full protection. With just over two weeks to go before Christmas, now is the time to schedule a shot.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
