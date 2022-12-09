Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 File, Blake Silvers

New cases of COVID have jumped this week, both locally and statewide.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 27 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 7,594 new cases and 73 deaths were reported.

