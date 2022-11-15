The Calhoun Police Department has officially moved into its new home.
This week CPD officers, staff and administration wrapped up the majority of their move into the long-awaited new station at 10 McDaniel Station Road -- near the Calhoun Recreation Department's Black and Yellow Park.
“We have officially moved into the new City of Calhoun Police Station ... As always, we are proud to serve you and thank you for your patience as we transition into the new building," Chief Tony Pyle said.
Monday night, City Administrator Paul Worley announced an upcoming public ribbon cutting ceremony at the new station, set for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m.
Construction of a new Calhoun Police Department facility finally got underway in early February of 2021, as grading subcontractors began moving equipment onto the site after final soil and erosion approval was received by the State of Georgia. That clearance requirement was due to the facility's proximity to Oothcalooga Creek.
As the project moved forward with construction, various weather and supply chain issues became factors over the last 21 months.
The plot of land on McDaniel Station Road at Recreation Drive not only houses the new police department, but also a new recreation maintenance facility.
Located adjacent to the recreation department’s black and yellow park, football and softball fields, and city dog park, the land for both facilities was donated by the Gordon County Development Authority at no cost to city taxpayers.
Savings on land purchase costs made the site more appealing to city officials over some other choices in the early planning stages, even though the facility will be slightly outside the traditional downtown Calhoun footprint.
A larger complex, however, makes it possible for a formerly fractioned department to reunite under one roof. The department has had detectives working at a rented facility at the Tom B. David Airport, and other employees working at a city-owned building on Piedmont Street.
The new station is 13,754 square feet, with a 5,000 square foot vehicle service and storage building that also houses an indoor/outdoor K-9 kennel and washing station.
To build both the new police station and vehicle service building, as well as the recreation parks maintenance building, the city council unanimously approved the recommendation of architect Gregg Sims back in October to hire Felker Construction Co. Inc. with a low bid of $4.8 million. The project is part of the 2018 SPLOST.
Hoping to address overcrowding at the former downtown police department building at 200 N. Wall St., the initial possibility of a new facility began after members of the city council toured the 1928 former post office building back in the summer of 2016 and found it unsuitable going forward without either a full renovation or new station.
Though the department's address has changed, CPD can still be reached at 706-629-1234, or 911 for emergency service.