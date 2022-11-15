The Calhoun Police Department has officially moved into its new home. 

This week CPD officers, staff and administration wrapped up the majority of their move into the long-awaited new station at 10 McDaniel Station Road -- near the Calhoun Recreation Department's Black and Yellow Park. 

