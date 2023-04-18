New business planned for Royal Inn site in Calhoun

A potential new business has its sights set on a location in Gordon County on the site of a current motel.
A recent variance request for a parcel of property at 510 Highway 53 — the current site of the Royal Inn that sits directly across from Chick-fil-A — was made by Rachael Dickinson on behalf of regional chain Mavis Tires and Brakes.
The regional discount retailer currently has locations all over the Southeast with dozens in Georgia — with the closest on Martha Berry Blvd. in Rome.
Currently held by an entity called Southbound Calhoun LLC, a total of .81 acres was purchased in two separate parcels in mid-December from BRB Holdings LLLP ($190,000) and PRAGJI Inc. ($850,000).
A first reading of the company’s stream buffer variance request was conducted at the Calhoun City Council meeting on April 10. The request is for a complete encroachment of the proposed building and “impervious area” into the 50-foot buffer for 204 linear feet and into the 75-foot buffer for 176 linear feet.
A Zoning Advisory Board meeting on the matter is scheduled for May 4, and the public hearing on May 8. Both meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m., and both at the Depot, 109 S. King St.
Messages sent by the Calhoun Times to both Mavis Tire and Southbound Calhoun LLC had not been returned by press time.