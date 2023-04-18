New business planned for Royal Inn site in Calhoun

A potential new business has its sights set on a location in Gordon County on the site of a current motel.

A recent variance request for a parcel of property at 510 Highway 53 — the current site of the Royal Inn that sits directly across from Chick-fil-A — was made by Rachael Dickinson on behalf of regional chain Mavis Tires and Brakes.

