New application submitted for Miller Ferry industrial development

A previously withdrawn industrial zoning request for a proposed large warehouse facility on Miller Ferry Road has been re-applied for.
A joint request from Curtis Development Group LLC, owner King Curtis LLC, and developer Thor NW Georgia LLC was originally filed Aug. 15 of last year, to rezone 111.97 acres located on Miller Ferry Road at Shaw Road in Adairsville (Gordon County) from A-1 agricultural to I-1 Light Industrial.
Miller Ferry Technology Center — a massive complex with 1.56 million square feet under two roofs and a project cost of $165 million — was proposed for the area just west of Highway 41 south of the new South Calhoun Bypass, according to a recent development of regional impact application.
Last year, nearby residents immediately expressed concerns about the noise, traffic and affect on property values such a development would bring to the area, while developers said they saw value in the parcel’s proximity to both highways and rail access.
Days before a public hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission set for Oct. 17, developers officially withdrew the application after the matter had been tabled at a previous meeting in September that saw members of the public spilling into the lobby of the Gordon County Judicial Building with a packed first floor meeting room.
The latest application filed April 24 is for the rezoning of 127.784 acres at 555 Miller Ferry Road from A-1 Agricultural again to I-1 Light Industrial. According to developers, the project would result in $13.75 million in infrastructure improvements, and over $750,000 in tax revenue. In their most recent application, Thor states that the company's previous development across Highway 41 saw adjacent residential property values increase.
A new Planning and Zoning Commission hearing on the most recent application is set for Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m., at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St. All meetings are open to the public.