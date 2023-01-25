tfx012523

Another storm system is chugging across Northwest Georgia Wednesday morning, with top gusts so far reaching 28 mph, enough to cause power issues throughout the region.

Rainfall so far has been relatively light -- about a quarter inch between midnight and 6 a.m., with more on the way. A wind advisory remains in effect through midnight.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In