National Weather Service confirms Sonoraville tornado

A storm system that rolled through Gordon County on March 3 is confirmed to have produced one tornado locally.
According to a National Weather Service report:
A large tree near Sonoraville splits into and falls onto a power line Friday, March 3 following a period of heavy rain and high winds.
At around 3:08 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down along Hammond Road where several trees were snapped or uprooted. The tornado continued east northeast causing damage to homes and an outbuilding along Langston Road.
The tornado continued to snap and uproot trees as it crossed Cash Road and passed through a wooded area until it reached McEntyre Loop. There several trees and powerlines were snapped and a barn was nearly destroyed.
It then continued ENE crossing Creek Ridge Drive and then Mt. Olive Road, still uprooting trees. Those were the last damage indicators, meaning the tornado likely lifted a short time later around Young-Wright Lake.a
The total track was 3.69 miles with a width of 150 yards. The estimated peak wind speed was 90 miles per hour, putting it at the low end of an EF1 rating. No injuries or fatalities were reported as part of the storm.
"All public safety and public works worked very well together to assess for injuries, get roads cleared quickly and offers of assistance made to those whose property was damaged," Courtney Taylor, Director of Gordon County Emergency Management, said.
Taylor also stressed the importance of preparedness when it comes to severe weather.
"Preparedness is key in these situations not only for our teams but for citizens as well," he said. "Always have a plan on what you are going to do if severe weather strikes."
Gordon County residents can sign up for local storm alerts on their phones using Hyper Reach. More information on that service can be found at gordoncounty.org/hyper-reach. NOAA weather radios use a network of more than 1000 stations to cover all 50 states for real-time, lifesaving severe weather alerts. For more information, visit weather.gov/nwr0.
