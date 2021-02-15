A suspect in a Sandy Springs double murder investigation was arrested over the weekend in Calhoun, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
Late Sunday night the Calhoun Police Department Emergency Service Unit was called to execute a search warrant at a private residence within the city limits of Calhoun.
Police in Sandy Springs had contacted CPD with information that a murder suspect had fled to Calhoun where he was believed to be in hiding.
Officers with Calhoun's ESU were able to locate and arrest Jesus Antonio Alvarez De La Rosa. He is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, first degree home invasion and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Alvarez De La Rosa is a suspect in a double murder that took place at the Eva Apartments, 789 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs, on Feb. 11. Alvarez De La Rosa, along with other individuals committed an armed robbery home invasion that ended with two people shot to death, according to Sandy Springs Police.
Anyone with any additional information in the case is asked to contact Sandy Springs Detective W. Delaney at 770-551-3313 or Detective S. Sutton at 770-551-6950.