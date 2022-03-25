A pair of major municipal projects have been underway over the past year, and with those wrapping up, others are set to begin.
Both the City of Calhoun and Gordon County governments have been battling a year of inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and several bouts of wet weather as large construction projects took shape throughout 2021.
Calhoun’s new Police Department on McDaniel Station Road was a bit late getting started, but should be able to open this spring or early summer. That project was aligned with a new Recreation Department maintenance facility near the Black & Yellow Park.
Gordon County’s government has been guiding a new Judicial Building with the renovation and expansion of the courthouse annex on Piedmont Street.
The city’s Rec. Department maintenance facility completion will make room for some additions back across the creek, while the county will turn the keys over for a full renovation of the 1961 main courthouse shortly after the Judicial Building is complete.
City Police/Rec. Maintenance facilities
The current Calhoun Police Department building at 200 N. Wall St. was built in 1928 and at one time served as a post office. It will be replaced as the main CPD office once the McDaniel Station Road complex is completed.
“We have been in this current building for approximately 30 years and when we moved in it was really too small at the time, and of course our department has grown,” Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said.
At nearly a century old now, the Wall Street building is no longer able to properly serve as a police headquarters, and will likely need renovating for any future use.
“We’ve had some issues with flooding, and then of course the asbestos concerns you ... it’s a lot more contained in the basement than in the upper part, so really we’re only using probably 60% of this building we’re in now, because we’ve pretty much cut the basement off other than storage,” Pyle said. “So we’re definitely looking forward to the new building.”
Even with delays, Pyle says he’s pleased with the work crews have been able to do so far.
“I know those guys are working hard,” Pyle said. “They’re over there every day from dusk ‘til dawn.”
And if the department doesn’t make their targeted move in date, he and his staff are choosing to be patient.
“If we’re in there by June or July, I’ll be thrilled, and I think our officers will be too,” Pyle said.
City Administrator Paul Worley is also happy with the progress that has taken place throughout the past year.
“We are excited to see the progress on our new Police Station and Recreation Maintenance facility,” City Administrator Paul Worley said. “These are both SPLOST projects and we are very appreciative to be able to make these investments for our community.”
Worley and Pyle both say they will be happy to have a modern police facility the city was able to take part in planning to suit their officers.
“This will be the first building specifically designed and built exclusively for the Police Department,” Worley said. “This will allow the PD to consolidate its operations into a more centralized facility. Right now, we are spread out in multiple locations.”
The nearby Recreation Department maintenance facility is also making progress and will make way for a new basketball gym across the creek.
“For Recreation, the maintenance facility is exciting more for the fact that it is the first step to take place before we can start working on a new basketball gym,” Worley said. “The old maintenance building, which is behind the Billy Bearden Center, will be torn down, and we will use that space to construct a new basketball gym. The gym project is also funded by the SPLOST.”
A new basketball facility will help the Rec. Department accommodate a growing population and provide more activities.
“This will greatly help our staff in scheduling basketball games and practices, but also provide for other recreational activities,” Worley said.
If the stars align as planned, all work should be done by sometime this spring.
“With any project these days, material delays and inflation have caused challenges, but we are hopeful the Police Station and Recreation Maintenance facility will be operational this Spring,” Worley said.
County Judicial/Courthouse renovations
On the county side of things, the new judicial facility on Piedmont Street has wrapped up and work on the main courthouse is set to begin in April.
“The voters approved a SPLOST resolution in 2012 to renovate the Courthouse Annex and Main Courthouse,” Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said. “This being a substantial project, the revenue for the renovations has been collected at the rate of one penny/dollar on certain sales. Pursuant to county policy, the money is collected before it is spent so no new debt is being incurred and the project will be paid for upon completion.”
What most county residents know as the “Courthouse Annex” will now be known as the “Judicial Building,” going forward.
“The renovated annex will be known as the Judicial Building,” Ledbetter said. “It will house all Superior Court operations including: four courtrooms; the Clerk of Superior Court with its records and deed room; an assembly room; Office of the District Attorney; law library; Victim’s Assistance; Grand Jury Room; and space for future expansion.”
The next week or so will be key in determining an exact opening date and the main courthouse will be shut down to the public at that point.
“The Judicial Building will be open for business at the first of April,” Ledbetter said. “The General Contractor will take possession of the Main Courthouse on April 4.”
Once all renovations are complete, citizens will need to re-learn where all of their county judicial services and offices will be housed, but for the next several months another round of temporary homes are in order.
“The Clerk of Superior Court will become permanently housed in the Judicial Building,” Ledbetter said. “Magistrate Court and Probate Court offices will be temporarily housed on the second floor of the Government Plaza. Upon completion of renovations to the main courthouse, Elections will occupy the first floor, Magistrate Court will occupy the second floor and Probate Court will be located on the third floor.”
The county has hopes that Momon Construction will be able to complete the work on schedule — conditions allowing.
“The renovations may take up to eighteen months,” Ledbetter said.