Motorcyclist dies following Friday wreck on Line Street From staff reports Oct 7, 2022 A man has died following a two vehicle wreck in Calhoun, according to police.According to Calhoun Police Department reports:A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon following a wreck involving his motorcycle and a car on Line Street near the City Utilities Office.We will provide updates as details become available.