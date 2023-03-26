An early morning high-speed ending in a crash led to gunfire and the arrest of a Carroll County man.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle around 3 a.m. Sunday on Highway 41 near Calhoun, when the driver sped away at a high rate of speed.
After leading the chase into the Newtown community, the driver crashed the motorcycle and told deputies he had a gun and threatened to shoot them. He then reached into his clothes as if drawing a weapon when deputies fired at him, striking and wounding him.
Even after being shot, the man refused to surrender, holding officers in a standoff until around 5 a.m. when he was taken into custody without further incident and taken to the hospital for treatment.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
A large amount of cash, as well as drug-related paraphernalia was found on the man during his arrest, and it was discovered he was being sought by authorities in Carroll County on felony failure to appear and probation violation warrants.
According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, he was convicted of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, and other crimes in Douglas County, and is still on probation there.
At the request of GCSO, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the incident.