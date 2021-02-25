Chief Superior Court Judge D. Scott Smith administered the oath of office to Gordon County Juvenile Judge Lorie Ann Moss Thursday.
This is an historic appointment in that Judge Moss is the first full-time Juvenile Judge to serve Gordon County. Judge Moss is also the first female to serve in this capacity.
“Judge Moss has served the people of the Cherokee Judicial Circuit for well over twenty years," Judge Smith said of Judge Moss’s qualifications. "She has spent numerous years representing clients as well as the Department of Family and Children Services in the Juvenile Courts of this Circuit. Judge Moss has the legal skills, common sense and good judgment to serve as Gordon County’s Juvenile Judge.”
Judge Moss is a long time resident of Gordon County and is married to former Calhoun City Police Chief Garry Moss.