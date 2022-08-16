Gordon DPH Health Department

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers, File

The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District has received limited doses of monkeypox vaccine as part of the distribution of federally funded JYNNEOS vaccine to public health districts throughout Georgia.

These vaccines are available at no cost to the individual. However, due to a limited number of doses, the vaccines are available online by appointment only, depending on supply, and only for people who are currently eligible for the vaccine. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In