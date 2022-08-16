The Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District has received limited doses of monkeypox vaccine as part of the distribution of federally funded JYNNEOS vaccine to public health districts throughout Georgia.
These vaccines are available at no cost to the individual. However, due to a limited number of doses, the vaccines are available online by appointment only, depending on supply, and only for people who are currently eligible for the vaccine.
Eligibility is based on the CDC recommendation to prioritize people who are aged 18 and older and are at high risk of infection, including people who are:
a contact to a monkeypox case identified in the last 14 days by public health via case investigation,
HIV positive and have multiple sex partners,
a man who has sex with men (MSM) and is having multiple sex partners, or
a PrEP patient and having multiple sex partners.
If you meet the eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination, please register online at gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/ for an available appointment at the nearest monkeypox vaccination site, which includes Gordon County Health Department at 310 N. River St. Their phone number is 706-624-1444.
You may also call the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888-457-0186.
Monkeypox testing is also available at no cost to residents by appointment only at county health departments. Anyone who believes they may have monkeypox and wants to be tested should first isolate at home away from others and call their medical provider or county health department to discuss the signs and symptoms.
Testing is only recommended for people who are experiencing any of these signs or symptoms for monkeypox:
Fever
Headache
Muscle aches and backache
Swollen lymph nodes
Chills
Exhaustion
Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)
A rash that may be located on or near the genitals (penis, testicles, labia, and vagina) or anus but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.
The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.
The rash can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.
Please do not arrive at the health department for testing without a pre-registered appointment.
The monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.
Things you can do to protect yourself from getting monkeypox are to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox; avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used; and wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after using the bathroom.