A controversial industrial zoning hearing is set to finally be held Monday, Oct. 17.
Members of the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission were originally scheduled to hear a proposed large industrial facility plan on Sept. 12, but the matter was tabled at the request of the applicant as a standing room only crowd showed up at the County Judicial Building assembly room, spilling into the lobby.
To begin the meeting, however, the applicants requested to table the matter until the body’s next meeting so more information could be gathered. That future meeting was then rescheduled from Monday, Oct. 10 to account for local school system fall break schedules.
The Zoning and Planning Commission hearing was finally locked in for Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., to offer more room for citizen involvement.
The planned development
A recent joint request from Curtis Development Group LLC, owner King Curtis LLC, and developer Thor NW Georgia LLC was filed Aug. 15, to rezone 111.97 acres located on Miller Ferry Road at Shaw Road in Adairsville (Gordon County) from A-1 agricultural to I-1 light industrial.
Miller Ferry Technology Center — a massive complex with 1.56 million square feet under roof and a project cost of $160 million — is being proposed for the area just west of Highway 41 south of the new South Calhoun Bypass, according to a recent development of regional impact application.
Nearby residents have previously expressed concern about the noise, traffic and affect on property values such a development would bring to the area, while developers see value in the parcel’s proximity to both highways and rail access.
Votes made by the Zoning Commission only serve as a recommendation to the Gordon County Board of Commissioners ahead of that body’s consideration of the request, giving County Board of Commissioners the final decision making powers.
The County Board of Commissioners is now scheduled to hear the matter at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, with time and location to be determined.