A controversial industrial zoning hearing is set to finally be held Monday, Oct. 17.

Members of the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission were originally scheduled to hear a proposed large industrial facility plan on Sept. 12, but the matter was tabled at the request of the applicant as a standing room only crowd showed up at the County Judicial Building assembly room, spilling into the lobby.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In