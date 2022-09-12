Members of the Gordon County Planning and Zoning Commission were set to hear a proposed large industrial facility Monday night, a plan that has residents in the Miller Ferry Road area worried.
To begin the meeting, however, the applicants requested to table the matter until the body's next meeting so more information could be gathered. As the meeting began, it was standing room only in the Judicial Building Assembly Room, with the crowd spilling out into the first floor lobby.
A recent joint request from Curtis Development Group LLC, owner King Curtis LLC, and developer Thor NW Georgia LLC was filed Aug. 15, to rezone 111.97 acres located on Miller Ferry Road at Shaw Road in Adairsville (Gordon County) from A-1 agricultural to I-1 light industrial.
Miller Ferry Technology Center -- a massive complex with 1.56 million square feet under roof and a project cost of $160 million — is being proposed for the area just west of Highway 41 south of the new South Calhoun Bypass, according to a recent development of regional impact application.
Nearby residents have previously expressed concern about the noise, traffic and affect on property values such a development would bring to the area, while developers see value in the parcel's proximity to both highways and rail access.
Both the applicant and the Zoning Board members agreed to push the application hearing to the body's next meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting is set to be held at the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., to offer more room for citizen involvement.
Votes made by the Zoning Commission only serve as a recommendation to the Gordon County Board of Commissioners ahead of that body’s consideration of the request, giving County Board of Commissioners the final decision making powers.
County Commissioners had been set to hold a public hearing on the matter at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, however if the zoning board holds the planned October hearing, the commission would likely consider the matter at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The County Commission meets the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Gordon County Judicial Building Assembly Room, 101 S. Piedmont St.