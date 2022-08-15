Superior Court Judge Rosemary M. Greene announced recently that the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bartow and Gordon counties, will launch a Mental Health Court program beginning in September.
The Mental Health Court will be made up of a judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, probation officers, law enforcement personnel, and a treatment provider all working with the goal toward helping non-violent offenders with a severe and persistent mental illness become productive members of society by stopping the cycle of incarceration.
Defendants whose mental health diagnosis qualifies them, and are recommended by the Mental Health Court, will be offered the opportunity to plead guilty and enter the Mental Health Court Program. They will then have a minimum of eighteen months in the program, plus additional aftercare requirements consisting of mental health treatment, intensive supervision, drug testing, counseling, life skills, and accountability for their actions.
According to Judge Greene, "the overall goal of the Mental Health Court is to stop the revolving door of crime and mental illness. Mental Health Court will provide intensive oversight and consider the heightened sensitivity to the special circumstances facing offenders with mental illness to hopefully, upon completion of the Program, make them productive members of society."
If you are interested in further information, please contact the Mental Health Court Program Coordinator, Ms. Stephanie Shook at shooks@bartowcountyga.gov.