Superior Court Judge Rosemary M. Greene announced recently that the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bartow and Gordon counties, will launch a Mental Health Court program beginning in September.

The Mental Health Court will be made up of a judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, probation officers, law enforcement personnel, and a treatment provider all working with the goal toward helping non-violent offenders with a severe and persistent mental illness become productive members of society by stopping the cycle of incarceration.

