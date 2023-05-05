quake050523

First thought to be closer to Mentone, the epicenter of the Friday midday quake is now listed at Menlo in northwestern Chattooga County.

 U.S. Geological Survey

The Menlo area in Chattooga County was the epicenter of the region's latest earthquake during Friday's lunch break.

The 2.0 magnitude quake was centered west of Menlo and first had been pinpointed closer to Mentone near the state border at 12:28 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 25 miles northwest of Rome and 31 miles from Calhoun.

