The Menlo area in Chattooga County was the epicenter of the region's latest earthquake during Friday's lunch break.
The 2.0 magnitude quake was centered west of Menlo and first had been pinpointed closer to Mentone near the state border at 12:28 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 25 miles northwest of Rome and 31 miles from Calhoun.
The quake registered in what's known as the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, which runs across Tennessee into Northwest Georgia and the northeastern tip of Alabama.
Five additional earthquakes have been recorded along Tennessee's side of the zone and into western North Carolina over the past 30 days, ranging in magnitude from 1.8 to 2.5.
The Geological Society lists the zone as "one of the most active earthquake areas in the Southeast. Although the zone is not known to have had a large earthquake, a few earthquakes in the zone have caused slight damage. The largest known (magnitude 4.6) occurred on April 29, 2003, near Fort Payne, Ala.
"Earthquakes too small to cause damage are felt about once a year. Earthquakes too small to be felt are abundant in the seismic zone, and seismographs have recorded hundreds of them in recent decades."
The most recent quake in our area also was in Chattooga County -- at 1.5 magnitude shaker near Trion on Feb. 24, according to Earthquaketrack.com.