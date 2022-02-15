In a light agenda for the Calhoun City Council Monday night, Mayor Jimmy Palmer proclaimed Feb. 19 Arbor Day.
“Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife.” Palmer said as part of the proclamation. “Trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of our business areas and beautify our community. Trees, wherever they are planted are a source of joy and spiritual renewal.”
The proclamation passed the council unanimously.
“I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day, and to celebrate the efforts to protect our trees and woodlands,” Palmer added, reminding citizens of the annual Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful Arbor Day seedling giveaway set for Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Calhoun Recreation Department gym, 601 S. River St.
“I would recommend getting there early,” Palmer said. “They have a lot of trees, but they go quickly.”
The Mayor also took time to mention the Calhoun Woman’s Club’s recent celebration of 120 years of community service.
“The Woman’s Club has been a very big part of this community,” Palmer said. “I really believe they are a difference maker in this community, and sometimes they aren’t recognized properly for that.”
Also passed by the council was an annexation and zoning request by Ron Dobbs for a residential property at 931 and 921 Dews Pond Road.
Calhoun’s Zoning Advisory Board discussed the property at its last meeting and recommended approval of both measures, with the only concerns raised being the desire of city inspectors to review the work already done by county inspectors on a new construction home on the property.
Another existing structure on the property could be grandfathered in with the annexation even though it doesn’t meet current city square footage guidelines, as long as it won’t be used for commercial purposes.
The five-acre property was approved unanimously by the council, and was rezoned from R-4 to R-1 after drawing no comment at public hearing.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is Monday, March 28. All meetings are open to the public.