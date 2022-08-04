The subject accused of fleeing the scene of a Monday night drug bust that ended in an officer involved shooting is now in custody.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Sabien Nyshad Macon, 18, fled the scene at a residence near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road after officers shot and killed another man accused of pulling a firearm on them.
GCSO reported Thursday evening that Macon had turned himself in to Calhoun Police Department officers and was transported and processed into the Gordon County Jail.
As previously reported, around 9:20 p.m., an officer involved shooting occurred at a residence off Dews Pond Road near the east entrance to Brookline Circle. As a result of the shooting, one person was shot and killed.
Prior to the shooting, GCSO detectives had been conducting an investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Operating undercover, deputies met with a pair of men who had advertised the sale of drugs via social media, and who offered a large quantity of controlled substances to the deputies who posed as drug buyers.
A meeting was arranged at a vacant house at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road, and when the undercover deputies arrived, a pair of men met them with the drugs. The officers made the exchange, then identified themselves as deputies, and attempted to arrest the two men.
One man, later identified as Walter Lee Osborne Jr., age 26, of Calhoun, had arrived openly carrying a handgun then produced a shortened (concealable) AK-47 type weapon and threatened the officers. The deputies then fired on Osborne, shooting and killing him on the scene.
The second man, later identified as Sabien Nyshad Macon, age 18, fled from the scene on foot.
An intensive search of the area using K-9 units was conducted late Monday and early Tuesday morning, but authorities were unable to locate Macon. A pair of weapons and the suspected illegal drugs were recovered at the scene, according to deputies.
According to a GCSO release, jail records indicate that Osborne had been arrested a number of times in Gordon County, and at the time of his death, he was free on a $20,000 bond related to an aggravated assault charge.
Warrants for the arrest of Macon were issued for distribution of marijuana and obstruction.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took charge of the officer involved shooting at the request of the GCSO late Monday, and both deputies involved were placed on administrative leave — both measures being standard procedure in OIS cases.
According to the GBI, the bureau will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 73rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.