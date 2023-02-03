A man shot and killed by police during a response to a suspected business break-in in Calhoun has been identified.
Daniel Tang, 21, of River Edge, New Jersey, died following an interaction with police at a local building supply store in the early morning hours Thursday.
According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, around 2:15 a.m., an officer was driving past Battlefield Building Supply, 1368 Highway 41, when he noticed the front door glass of the business had been busted out.
“(The officer) radioed in and entered the building,” Pyle said. “He located a man inside the store holding a firearm.”
Pyle said when backup officers arrived they tried to talk the man into surrendering, but the man instead pointed a rifle at police officers.
“Officers fired their weapons in response,” Pyle said, confirming the man shot by officers has since died.
According to a GBI report, when additional CPD officers and Gordon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to assist, the officers and deputies entered the business and saw a man armed with a gun in the office area of the business.
“The officers gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon for several minutes,” the report states. “The man pointed a rifle at the officers. Calhoun PD officers fired their weapons at the man, shooting him.”
Tang was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Pyle said the incident was captured on the department’s body camera equipment. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate shortly after the incident, and had a crime scene unit on the scene throughout the morning Thursday.
GBI Director of Public and Governmental Affairs Nelly Miles said Thursday afternoon that a complete an independent investigation will be given to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.
According to the agency, this was the 13th officer involved-shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate so far in 2023.
This was the second OIS incident so far this year in Gordon County, including a shooting death involving a GCSO deputy in January following a car chase that ended in Sugar Valley. That incident, also being investigated by the GBI — per standard procedure, ended with the death of 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch.