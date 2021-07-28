The shooting of a Sonoraville man is still under investigation, according to authorities.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a private residence on Wesley Chapel Road in the Sonoraville community Monday around 8 p.m. after receiving a call that a man had been shot.
First responders found a male at the scene with a gunshot wound and he was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Chattanooga in "very serious condition."
Deputies investigated the scene for several hours, and there currently aren't any suspects being sought in connection to the case.
According to GCSO, the investigation is still active and more details may be released at later.