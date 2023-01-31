A Cartersville man accused of two carjackings in Floyd County and murder in Bartow County has been indicted by a Gordon County Grand Jury.

In March of last year, Alex Bernard Joyner, then 30, was charged with killing his girlfriend, Malayca Jones, 27, who had been found dead at the Morgan Square Apartments in Cartersville.

