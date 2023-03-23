hanwha plant alabama

The first major dividend in Bartow County's surging green energy boom is on the way.

Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia Inc., which makes lightweight advanced materials for sustainable technology, will create more than 160 jobs in Cartersville thanks to an estimated $147 million manufacturing campus to supply the now-underway Qcells solar panels plant.

