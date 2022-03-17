Longtime area sports writer Doug Hawley dies at 81

Longtime area sports editor and writer Doug Hawley passed away Sunday at 81.
Hawley, who covered local sports at the Calhoun Times for a decade between 2001 and 2011, died after a brief health decline in Dalton, according to family members.
"Doug was just a really nice guy and very knowledgeable," said Billy Steele, who worked with Hawley at the Calhoun Times. "He knew sports, especially local and state. He seemed to really enjoy what he did, and to have a good rapport with all the coaches."
Born on Dec. 5, 1940, to Norman Reynolds Hawley and Margaret Steckle Hawley in Columbia, South Carolina, Hawley was a life-long athlete, journalist, and sports fan, with a combined 42 years in the newspaper business.
Working at various papers across Northwest Georgia, Hawley also spent time at the Dalton Daily Citizen and Rome News-Tribune covering local sports.
"He was old school and really in depth," said former Calhoun High School football head coach Hal Lamb. "I really liked Doug ... he was one of my favorites."
Lamb said he and his wife recently had the chance to visit with Hawley prior to his passing, but spoke fondly of the decade of coverage his football teams received while he was in Calhoun, as well as their relationship on a personal basis.
"Doug was a big supporter of me and our football program, and was very good to me and and our team," Lamb said. "He was a good guy."
Hawley was in the first graduating class from Cordele's Crisp County High School in 1958, voted the school's most athletic senior, playing track, football and basketball. He was a longtime Dalton resident and member of First Baptist Church of Dalton.
A 1962 University of Georgia graduate, Hawley majored in journalism and was a three-year varsity track letter winner, and charter member of the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes. An avid runner, Hawley had five Boston Marathon finishes in the top 10-20%.
A past president of the Georgia Sports Writers Association, Hawley covered both amateur and professional sports and even did play-by-play work for various radio and cable stations.
"I first met Doug when I was just starting out in the business as assistant sports editor for the Times back in the late 1970s," former Calhoun Times Editor Mitch Talley said. "He was sports editor of the Dalton paper and was very gracious to a rookie reporter when our paths first crossed."
Talley said he had a working relationship on and off throughout several decades with Doug, but his work ethic never faltered.
"As I moved up at the Times, I eventually had the opportunity to hire Doug," Talley said. "He was one of the most reliable and personable writers I ever worked with. I always knew Doug would do a thorough job with any assignment given and have it done on time and factually accurate. I later worked with him when I was editor of Calhoun Magazine and he provided more of the same as he covered Calhoun High state football championships.
Like Lamb, Talley also had the chance recently to re-connect with Hawley and catch up on old times.
"I eventually lost track of him until late 2020 when he called and invited me to visit him at an assisted living facility in Dalton. As usual he was a flowing fountain of knowledge about sports figures of the past, both local, area, state and national," Talley said. "My heart is broken to lose one of my oldest and closest friends, but I’m sure his friends in Heaven are enjoying an update on the sports world of the past few decades!"
There will be a celebration of life for Hawley on Sunday, April 10, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Dalton with Senior Pastor Dr. Jonathan Barlow and retired minister Rev. Derrell Grantham officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Hawley's family plot in Franklin, North Carolina.