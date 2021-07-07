Calhoun and Gordon Central high schools recently competed in National and World High School Fishing Tournament.
The competition, held June 30 through July 3, on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina.
Local teams of Calhoun's Colton Cleveland and Gordon Central's Dean Rice, as well as Calhoun's Aspen Martin and Jett Strickland competed against teams from 41 states and two teams from other countries.
Glenn Cleveland, Shane Rice and RJ Martin served as boat captains.
Overall, 400 boats competed for over $3 million in scholarship money and prizes. These anglers fought the heat and rain to get three fish in the boat over three days.
On day three, both teams came up a little short to fish on the final day in the top 10. Team Cleveland and Rice missed fishing on Day 4 by half a pound.
Students interested in competing in local middle or high school tournament fishing may contact Jamie Mills at 770-317-2203.