Local, state tax revenues remain strong

Tax revenue collections have remained strong in recent months, both locally and statewide, according to reports.
Statewide, October 2021 net tax collections neared $2.48 billion, a $460.7 million (22.9%) increase over the same month a year ago.
So far this year, net tax collections for Georgia totaled close to $9.58 billion, an increase of $1.36 billion (16.6%) over Fiscal Year 2021.
Locally, sales tax collections have remained strong as well. For October, Gordon County reported $995.563.41 in SPLOST collections, a $127,119.33 increase over the same month in 2020. Meanwhile, LOST collections totaled $631.125.17 which is a $80,552.67 increase over the same period a year ago.
“Even during this pandemic we have positive news,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told commissioners at their last meeting.
For the City of Calhoun, October saw $341,962.19 in LOST collections, up $43,863.78 over 2020. Fairmount ($12,946.54) and Resaca ($9,958.72) governments also saw increases in LOST collections for October over last year.
“The consumer remained very strong throughout the fiscal year,” City Administrator Paul Worley said at the most recent Calhoun City Council meeting.
Individual Income Tax collections for October statewide totaled almost $1.32 billion, according to state reports.
That is an increase of $279.8 million, or 26.9%, compared to FY 2021 when net Individual Tax revenues totaled $1.04 billion.
For the state, gross Sales and Use Tax collections increased by $184.6 million, (16.4%) over last year’s total of $1.12 billion, while Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $80 million (13.9%) compared to FY 2021, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled $574.9 million.
Adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments for the fiscal year totaled $642.4 million, an increase of $108.9 million (20.4%). Also, Sales Tax refunds fell by $4.3 million (29.7) compared to October of 2020.
City/County budgets
Gordon County government ended FY 2021 with revenue of $38,784,517.05 and expenditures of $34,688,987.73, resulting in revenue over expenditures of $4,095,529.32.
The increase in revenue is due to COVID salary reimbursement and increased LOST collections, according to county officials. In the previous year, revenues were $34,817,073.59 and expenditures were $33,149,249.79.
“Thankfully, we’re doing some good things around here,” Ledbetter said. “We’re being tight with your money. We’re trying not to waste it and it’s paying off for us.”
As reported in Wednesday’s Calhoun Times, the City of Calhoun’s total general fund revenue during FY 2021 was $17,733,917, with $13.4 million going out, leaving a $4,531,569 net increase fund balance.
“We’re very pleased,” Worley said. “If you go back to July of 2020, we were still very much in the depths of the pandemic, so financially speaking, we were trying to put this budget together as everyone was going into lockdown mode, so it was very difficult to try and predict revenues versus expenditures.”