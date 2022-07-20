ATLANTA — Georgia closed out fiscal 2022 last month with a bulging budget surplus fueled by a significant increase in tax revenue.
The state Department of Revenue collected $2.85 billion in taxes in June, up 14.2% over June of last year, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office reported Friday.
During the full fiscal year, which ended June 30, the state brought in $33.09 billion in tax receipts, an increase of 23% over fiscal 2021, as Georgia’s economy continued to rebound from the pandemic.
Individual income taxes last month rose 14% over June of last year, with payments up 6% and refunds down 32%.
Net sales tax collections in June increased 12% over the same month in 2021.
Corporate income taxes, typically more volatile than individual income or sales taxes, rose 47.2% last month over June 2021, with both payments and refunds up substantially.
Due to Kemp’s decision to suspend collections of the state sales tax on gasoline, gas tax revenues plummeted by 99.5% last month compared to June of last year.
The General Assembly suspended collection of the tax in March as pump prices began rising toward record highs. Kemp has extended the sales tax holiday twice since then, with the latest extension due to expire in mid-August.
A healthy surplus allowed Georgia lawmakers to adopt a $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget in April, just shy of the $30.3 billion fiscal 2022 mid-year spending plan, including pay raises for teachers and state employees as well as a $1.1 billion tax refund.
With tax collections still going strong, the outlook for the next state budget appears promising. However, inflation and the threat of a recession loom as reasons for concern.
Locally for June, Gordon County Special Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,283,345 in distributions, up from $1,232,848 in May, and up from $967,004 last year. Meanwhile, June’s county Local Option Sales Tax brought in $812,963, compared to May’s $781,011, and last year’s $612,481.
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $440,867 in June, up from $423,484 in May, and $332,425 a year ago.
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were also up. The county’s ELOST came in at $819,920, up from $786,690 in May, and $618,302 in June 2021. City ELOST for May was $498,244, up from $478,074 in May, and $375,566 in June of 2021.
For Fairmount, it’s LOST dollars totaled $16,683, up from $16,026 the month before, and $12,573 the same time last year. Finally, Resaca’s LOST came in at $12,833 for June, up from $12,327 in May, and $9,670 a year ago.