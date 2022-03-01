New COVID cases are yet again down in Gordon and statewide.
This past week, Gordon County saw 68 new cases and six deaths. Across Georgia, 6,418 new cases and 451 deaths were reported.
Gordon County saw a slight drop in cases, while cases in Georgia were down four thousand from last week. Coming out of winter break, Calhoun City Schools is also seeing a sharp decrease in cases.
For the week ending in Feb. 25, Gordon County Schools had not reported any cases of COVID-19 in staff or students as there was no school that week. Calhoun City Schools, which only lost two days to Winter Break, reported one case in students and no cases in staff, or 0.02% of the student body.
The CDC has updated its guidance regarding when individuals should take certain prevention steps against COVID. This shift in advice comes on the heels of the Omicron surge, which brought an onslaught of new cases countrywide.
"We’re in a stronger place today as a nation with more tools to protect ourselves in our communities from COVID 19, like vaccination, boosters, broader access to testing, availability of high quality masks, accessibility to new treatments, and improved ventilation," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a Feb. 25 media telebriefing. "Over 200 million people have received a primary vaccine series and nearly 100 million have been boosted and millions more have had prior disease. With widespread population immunity, the overall risk of severe disease is now generally lower."
These newest guidelines are determined based on community levels, which are determined by case counts, hospital bed usage, and hospital admissions - effectively using both total case counts and the amount of severe cases.
"Now, as the virus continues to circulate in our communities, we must focus our metrics beyond just cases in the community and direct our efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing COVID 19 from overwhelming our hospitals and our healthcare systems," Walensky said. "This new framework moves beyond just looking at cases and test positivity to evaluate factors that reflect the severity of disease, including hospitalizations and hospital capacity, and helps to determine whether the level of COVID 19 and severe disease are low, medium, or high in a community."
Those in low level areas should stay up to date with their vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.
In medium areas, those with high risk for severe illness should discuss masking with their healthcare provider. They should also take steps to stay up to date with their vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.
Those in high level areas should wear a mask in public, indoor spaces, stay up to date on vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and take additional precautions depending on their risk for severe illness.
Those in a community with any level risk can mask at any time. Those with symptoms, positive tests, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should mask.
Communities with a seven-day running average of fewer than 200 cases per 100k may fall into either low, medium, or high levels. Hospital data determines the level - less than 10 new admissions per 100k falls into low, 10-19.9 in medium, and 20 or more into high. Less than 10% of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients is low, 10-14.9% is medium, and 15% or higher is high.
Communities with 200 or more cases per 100k population may not fall into the low category, and will fall into either medium or high level by default. Counties with less than 10 new COVID hospital admissions per 100k or less than 10% of inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients fall into medium. Counties above that fall into the high category.
Currently, Gordon County and several of the surrounding counties such as Bartow, Pickens, Gilmer, Murray, Whitfield, and Chattooga are all at high community levels. That means that residents of Gordon and other such counties should follow the most stringent CDC guidance.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.