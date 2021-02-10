The Calhoun Police Department issued a warning to the public this week about a scam involving seemingly official letters and checks being sent to the homes and businesses of community members promising a portion of the funds in exchange for purchased gift cards.
"The letter gives detailed instructions on the steps you must take in order to keep a portion of the money," a statement posted to the department's Facebook page read. "The letter tells you to deposit the (counterfeit) check into your back account, withdraw the money, then purchase gift cards at local discount stores and pharmacies. You are instructed to photograph the cards front and back, then forward the photo by email to numbers listed on the letter."
A sample version of the letter shared by the department appears to come from an organization calling itself 'A Customer's Point of View' and invites readers to take part in the 'Walmart & CVS Store Cashier Service Evaluation.' This evaluation, the letter claims, will sniff out "staff misconduct, overcharging and lapses at several grocery store outlets” and problems with cashiers activating prepaid or gift cards without requiring the assistance of a supervisor.
Officers say this is a "total scam" and that those who participate "will be out" the entire sum deposited into accounts used to purchase gift cards.
"This theft occurs by telephone where the caller poses as a debt collector, law enforcement officer of an IRS Agent," the statement read. "It also occurs over the internet where they claim to be someone from your bank or credit card companies."
Tuesday's warning comes just two weeks after Calhoun police warned the community to keep an eye out for cyber theft following numerous complaints of fraud. In those earlier cases, locals were receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to work for a bank or other financial institution in an attempt to steal personal identifying information, as well as banking and other financial information.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a suspicious telephone call, email or letter should contact the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234 to speak with an office before taking any action.