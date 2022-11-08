A local mother is seeking answers after her son died in a South Georgia prison last month.
Kendrick Malik Brown, 25, was found dead Oct. 16 at Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe. He had previously been indicted by Gordon County Grand Jury Aug. 4, 2021, on charges of battery and false imprisonment.
After being convicted, Brown spent time bouncing between different prisons within Georgia. The Calhoun resident and Sonoraville High School alumnus was finally due to be released at the end of November having served his sentence.
Brown’s mother Chastity Buck said that everyone in the family was ready for him to come home.
“He had a little village,” she said, “and we all tried to help him in every way we could.”
Brown’s legal issues, his mother said, stemmed from mental health issues that her son had struggled with his entire life. According to Buck, those mental health issues, which had been unaddressed within the prison system, lead to him being sent to Macon State Prison, a close security prison where, according to his mother, he was put on a tier system, confined to his cell 23 hours a day.
Buck also said that she hadn’t heard from her son in a year, and hadn’t been able to visit either because he wasn’t allowed due to his spot in the tier system.
Sometime during the night of Oct. 15, Kendrick Brown was killed in his cell, which he was sharing with who Buck said she was told was a violent offender serving serious time. His body was discovered early in the morning on Oct. 16.
“He made his mistakes but he paid for them every time,” Buck said of her son. “And this time he had to pay with his life.”
Despite his mental health issues, Buck said her son was someone that always had his loved ones’ best interest at heart, and that he was someone that could be relied on in tough emotional times.
“He was always happy and always cheerful, and if you were in a bad mood he would always try to make you better,” she said.
He had, like many local students, gone to pre-K at Tallatoona. He went to middle school at Ashworth, playing football there. And when he went to high school, Brown wrestled for Sonoraville, a proud Phoenix.
Brown loved to sing, and his mother said that he sang all the time. He loved riding his motorcycle. He loved his younger brother, Ashton Monroe, and the pair were practically inseparable. He also loved his son, Brayden.
Buck said she had raised him right, polite and good-mannered. Even those who had been in prison with him, she said, had reached out to offer their condolences and say that they had known him and cared for him.
“He was amazing. He was beautiful,” she said. “He had the prettiest smile and he was always so kind to people.”
Most of all, Kendrick Brown was loved, by his mother and the rest of his family, and by his friends.
“Everyone that knew him loved him,” said his mother.
His funeral was held Friday, Oct. 28 here in Calhoun. A week after his funeral, three weeks after his death, Chastity Buck still has no answers.
“What I wanna know is how nobody noticed, nobody knew anything, nobody saw anything,” she said.
She questioned why her son was placed with the cellmate that he was. She also wants to know why nobody found her son until the next morning.
“I want to know what they were doing,” she said. “Why did nobody do a round? Why did nobody check these cells like they were supposed to?”
Via an open records request, the Calhoun Times has acquired documents from the state Department of Corrections regarding Brown’s death.
According to Georgia Department of Corrections reports:
Security staff at Macon State Prison found Kendrick Brown unresponsive in his dormitory at 4:50 a.m. on Oct. 16. He was taken to medical at 5 a.m. where lifesaving measures were administered. At 5:45 a.m. EMS was notified, and lifesaving measures continued on arrival. At 7:24 a.m., Brown was pronounced dead by the coroner.
Another report confirmed that Brown’s cell mate was a violent offender facing life without parole for false imprisonment, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He had previously served time as well, with charges ranging from armed robbery to rape.
This is not the first homicide in Macon State Prison. Since 2020, ten other inmates have also died due to homicide at the prison, with two this year alone. Kendrick Brown’s death brings that total to eleven.
The Georgia Department of Corrections is currently investigating Brown’s death, and declined to comment on any details of that investigation. Buck remains with few answers and little closure.
“This is the hardest thing in my life I have ever had to do, ever,” she said.