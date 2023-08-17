jobsaug2023a

The Rome/Floyd County work force grew by 2,300 between July 2022 and last month, state Labor Department reports show. A surprising 44,900 were working here in July.

 Georgia Department of Labor

An additional 2,300 people were working in Rome/Floyd County last month vs. the same time a year ago with estimates reaching 44,900.

That also was 200 more jobs when compared to June of this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In