091523jobsa

The Rome/Floyd County labor force remained at 44,800 in August, continuing a record for this market.

 Georgia Department of Labor

Rome's red-hot work force held at 44,800 people in August, the same as July but an impressive 1,800 above the same month in 2022.

Adding to that was a drop in first-time jobless claims in the county from both July and August 2022. Most area counties posted similar initial unemployment claim results.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In