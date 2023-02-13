Joshua Turner, 32, of Calhoun, was arrested on the Gordon Central High School campus after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Shepherd Drive off Red Bud Road around 8:45 a.m.
Turner fled deputies on food through a semi-wooded area and was located near Ratner Memorial Stadium where he entered a GCHS staff member's vehicle, then entered a concession stand near the field where he barricaded himself inside where he was spotted by another school employee.
Deputies worked to talk Turner out of the building, but he refused, eventually surrendering to a K-9 and deputies after initially resisting both.
At the time of his arrest, Turner had been sought by Calhoun Police Department officers in connection to a burglary case.
Turner was booked into the jail Monday, and charged first degree burglary, second degree burglary, criminal trespass - Family Violence Act, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, a probation violation, and two counts of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
"Sheriff Mitch Ralston thanked the school staff for working closely with the deputies in swiftly resolving the situation," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.