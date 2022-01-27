Different locations around town may offer services that are not widely advertised or known, such as Safe Haven drop-offs, drug drop-offs, and sites to safely handle exchanges from online sales.
Safe Haven locations
The Safe Place for Newborns Act, updated in 2017, means that a mother will not be prosecuted for leaving a newborn child 30 days old or younger with an employee at any police station, fire station, or medical facility. These eligible facilities are required to have Safe Haven signs posted either outside near the entrance to the facility or inside in an area used by the public.
Per Georgia Code § 19-10A-4, no mother will be prosecuted for, "leaving her newborn child in the physical custody of an employee, agent, or member of the staff of a medical facility, fire station, or police station who is on duty, whether there in a paid or volunteer position, provided that the newborn child is no more than 30 days old[...]"
The purpose of the law is to reduce injuries and deaths of newborn children due to abandonment by allowing new mothers a place to safely leave the child. Mothers do not need to show identification or leave their name or address, allowing them to remain anonymous.
Local Safe Haven locations include Calhoun Fire Department, Gordon County Fire and Rescue, Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, and local hospitals among other facilities designated as fire, police, or medical.
Drug drop-off locations
The Sheriff’s Office does offer a spot for people to drop off prescription medications they no longer need. GCSO has a permanent drop off box in their main lobby which, while usually open during normal business hours, is currently operating on a limited basis due to COVID. On a case-by-case basis, GCSO will also accept abandoned illegal drugs to be destroyed rather than entered into evidence.
Calhoun Police Department also offers a drug drop-off box. Their downtown lobby, where the box is located, is open 24/7. This sites also serve as a place to drop off illicit or illegal drugs. Officers will not ask for any information regarding what is being dropped off so that those attempting to dispose of those items do not fear prosecution.
Craigslist exchange sites
Though there is no formal policy in place, GCSO also offers community members a safe place for exchanging items bought on sites such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist.
CPD offers the same services, with community members both allowed and encouraged to conduct that kind of activity on premises.