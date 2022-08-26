New COVID cases are slowly dropping statewide, but here at home, they’re higher than last week.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 115 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 17,286 new cases and 133 deaths were reported.
Those new cases put Gordon at 13,001 total confirmed cases as August comes to a close, with 234 confirmed deaths. Per Georgia Department of Public Health, there are an additional 5,538 antigen positive cases (confirmed by rapid tests) and 40 additional probable deaths. Overall, by DPH data, Gordon sits at number 18 in the state in terms of total number of cases per 100k in population.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained High over the past week. As with prior weeks, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
CDC also recommends that those in at a High Community Level should wear masks indoors in public spaces and on public transportation. Those at higher risk of severe illness should consider taking additional precautions.
The case rate has yet again jumped locally: up to 343.32 per 100k in population last week, with new hospitalizations for COVID at 25.9 per 100k and 7.9% of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients. Each of those rates have jumped considerably since the week prior as cases continue to climb.
While vaccination rates have slowly climbed in Gordon County, they are still well below the national average. 46% of residents have had at least one dose, while 42% are fully vaccinated. 41% of those that are fully vaccinated have had an additional dose, for a total of 17% of residents.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order 12 free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
