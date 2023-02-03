Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 File, Blake Silvers

New COVID cases have jumped a little this week in Gordon County but still remain relatively low.

Last week, Gordon County saw 32 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 5,191 new cases and 123 deaths were reported.

