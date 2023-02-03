New COVID cases have jumped a little this week in Gordon County but still remain relatively low.
Last week, Gordon County saw 32 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 5,191 new cases and 123 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has dropped back down to the Low category after several weeks of remaining Medium. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
What is driving that decline in Community Level is a decrease in new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 in population. Those are now down to nine per 100k, which is solidly in the Low category when combined with the case rate per 100k, which is down to 70.73. The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients has also dropped significantly to 3.5%.
More than three years after the Trump administration declared both a public health emergency and national emergency over COVID-19, the Biden administration is set to end it. The Biden administration has extended both emergencies one final time so that both will expire at the same time.
“To be clear,” said the administration in a statement, “continuation of these emergency declarations until May 11 does not impose any restriction at all on individual conduct with regard to COVID-19. They do not impose mask mandates or vaccine mandates. They do not restrict school or business operations. They do not require the use of any medicines or tests in response to cases of COVID-19.”
Both the national emergency and the public health emergency will end Thursday, May 11, 2023.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit www.covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
