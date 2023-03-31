Gordon DPH Health Department sign

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 Blake Silvers

New cases of COVID remain incredibly low in Gordon County, though deaths continue to slowly trickle in.

Last week, Gordon County saw ten new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 1,957 new cases and 29 deaths were reported.

