Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River St.

 File, Blake Silvers

New cases of COVID have continued to drop in Gordon County over the last week.

Last week, Gordon County saw 13 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 5,079 new cases and 113 deaths were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In