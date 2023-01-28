New cases of COVID have continued to drop in Gordon County over the last week.
Last week, Gordon County saw 13 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 5,079 new cases and 113 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level stayed at Medium over the prior week. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those at high risk for severe illness should consider masking in indoor public spaces at that level.
The case rate per 100,000 in population has declined significantly, down to 77.64, while new COVID-19 admissions to the hospital have dropped to 12.1 per 100,000 in population. The percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients have also dropped to 6%.
Cases have continuously declined over the past couple of weeks, potentially signaling the end of the winter surge of COVID-19 — however time will tell whether cases will continue to decline or once again increase.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, those interested can also log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
Four more free at-home test kits are now available per household through USPS. Those who would like those free kits can visit covid.gov/tests and input their information to get tests shipped straight to their front door.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon. To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.
