Statewide, new cases of COVID saw a slight increase over the last week, but at home numbers remain low.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 12 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 4,314 new cases and 30 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level continues to stay in that Low category. Per CDC guidelines, individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Those using public transport are also recommended to mask.
Case rates dropped again over the week prior, down to 20.7 new cases per 100,000 in population. New hospital admissions are down to 5.7 per 100k, and staffed inpatient beds in use by COVID patients are down to 2.7%. These are all slightly down from the week prior.
Despite low case counts, there are still new cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the CDC, those exposed to COVID-19 should take precautions for ten full days.
♦ Wear a mask or respirator (such as an N95) any time you are around others inside your home or indoors in public
♦ Take extra precautions if you will be around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19
♦ Watch for symptoms. If you develop symptoms, isolate immediately and get tested
♦ Get tested at least 5 full days after your last exposure (even if you don’t develop symptoms)
The CDC also says that those that test negative should continue taking precautions through day 10. If you test positive, stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home. You are likely most infectious during these first 5 days.
♦ Wear a high-quality mask if you must be around others at home and in public.
♦ Do not go places where you are unable to wear a mask.
♦ Do not travel.
♦ Stay home and separate from others as much as possible.
♦ Use a separate bathroom, if possible.
♦ Take steps to improve ventilation at home, if possible.
♦ Don’t share personal household items, like cups, towels, and utensils.
♦ Monitor your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (like trouble breathing), seek emergency medical care immediately.
Those who were asymptomatic can end their isolation after five days. For those with symptoms, isolation can end after day five if they have been fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are improving. Those who end their isolation before day 10 should continue to mask through day 10 unless they get two sequential negative antigen tests 48 hours apart.
Those with moderate illness (with trouble breathing or shortness of breath) should isolate through day 10. Those with severe illness (were hospitalized) or who have a weakened immune system should isolate through day 10 and consult their doctor before they end isolation.
CDC also recommends that people ages 5 years and older receive one updated (bivalent) booster if it has been at least 2 months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, whether that was their final primary series dose, or an original (monovalent) booster. People who have gotten more than one original (monovalent) booster are also recommended to get an updated (bivalent) booster.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
For more information on vaccination and boosters, visit itsthatsimplega.ga.gov.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status.
At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Those in Gordon County can also find a PCR testing kiosk within AdventHealth Gordon.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.