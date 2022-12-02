Gordon County Health Department sign STOCK

Statewide, new cases of COVID saw a slight increase over the last week, but at home numbers remain low.

Over the past week, Gordon County saw 12 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 4,314 new cases and 30 deaths were reported.

