Limited tickets still available for Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame banquet

The 2023 Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame banquet is set for Saturday, Aug. 19. 

A limited number of public tickets are available for the upcoming Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame banquet on Saturday, Aug. 19. 

With the induction ceremony set to begin at 6:30 p.m., this year's banquet will be held at the Sonoraville Recreation Department, 7494 Fairmount Highway, with doors opening at 6 p.m. 

